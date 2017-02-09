American Legion Update: Veterans Fast Track this Saturday Feb. 11th

PIERRE SD – Ron Lebeau and Tom Murphy were in studio to talk with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the upcoming event this Saturday at the Legion in Pierre and they invite veterans to attend the Veterans Fast Track at 10am for information pertaining to Vets and programs that are available. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Ron-Lebeau-and-Tom-Murphey-PIERRE-LEGION-2-9-17.mp3

