American Legion State B Tournament Pairings Set

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The pairings for the South Dakota American Legion State Class B baseball tournament have been announced. The Tournament will be played in Lennox beginning Friday with games continuing on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Championship game or games will be played Tuesday.

Class B State Legion tournament

Aug 2-6 at Lennox

Opening round games

Note: Game 1 and Game 3 winners and Game 2 and Game 4 winners will meet in second round.

Game 1: Redfield vs. Tabor, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Beresford vs. Winner/Colome, 12:30 p.m.

Game3: Humboldt/Hartford vs. Big Stone City, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Dell Rapids vs. Lennox, 7 p.m.