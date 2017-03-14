American Legion Spring District Meeting in Highmore SD

HIGHMORE – The annual District 3 Spring Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Friday, March 24, 2017 in Highmore for Legionnaires from Hughes, Hyde, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Gregory, Lyman, Tripp and Hand counties.

The Legion business session will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the East Wing Auditorium. Social hour and sandwiches will be served at 6 p.m.

Participants will elect District Commanders and District Vice Commanders for two year terms and County Commanders and Vice Commanders in the District for one-year terms during the business meeting.

The session will also feature Post Americanism reports, a membership turn-in, recognition of the District 3 Legionnaire of the Year and an address by State American Legion Commander Charemon Dunham of Iroquois.

District 3 Commander LeRoy Madsen of Pierre will conduct the Legion business session and Highmore Post 35 will be in charge of local arrangements.

The District 3 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 7:00 p.m. the same day at the West Wing Auditorium.