American Legion MidWinter Conference Feb 10-12TH

OACOMA SD – The 46th annual American Legion MidWinter Conference will be held at the Cedar Shores Convention Center in Oacoma, South Dakota, February 10-12, 2017. Legionnaires, American Legion Auxiliary members, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders from across the State of South Dakota will be in attendance.

The Legion business session will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, with meetings of the Department Finance Commission, Department Executive Committee and the 5 Year Membership Council/PR Media throughout the day. The evening will feature a joint banquet with National American Legion Vice Commander Douglas Boldt from the Department of Nebraska as the main speaker.

Saturday will commence at 8:00 a.m. with a joint session with the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. At 10:30 a.m., the American Legion will conduct breakout sessions on Membership, Legislation / Resolutions, New Post Commanders, Americanism, and 100th Anniversary. The evening will feature a Membership Go-Getter Banquet.

Sunday morning a memorial service will be held at 8:30 a.m. followed by the American Legion State Oratorical finals. Contestant winners from the 8 American Legion Districts will vie for the Championship trophy, which will entitle them to compete for the National American Legion Oratorical Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana in April. The State winner will win a $1,000 scholarship and compete at the National level for an $18,000 scholarship.

Leadership in attendance will be State American Legion Commander Charemon Dunham of Iroquois, American Legion Auxiliary State President Melanie Martins of Piedmont and Sons of the American Legion Detachment Commander Jeff Shannon of Hot Springs. Also present will be National Vice Commander Douglas Boldt, American Legion Auxiliary Northwest Division Vice President Virginia Nelson and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Larry Zimmerman.