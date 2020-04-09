Amateur Baseball Still Hoping for Season in South Dakota

UNDATED – The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (SDABA) is hoping for a full season despite the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic. Play doesn’t start until late May or early June across the state. Dale Weber, president of the SDABA says no decision has been made yet. The league has time until the beginning of the season, but they also have time to work with, if they have a delayed start to the 2020 season. Weber says they can start the season later if needed and push back the state amateur tournament scheduled to be held in Mitchell August 5-16, He also added that they could shorten the season and shorted the State Tournament if need be. The SDABA knows that this is a very serious pandemic that is going on, but Weber also knows that there is a chance for baseball in South Dakota.