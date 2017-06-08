Amateur Baseball Rankings

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Renner Monarchs (Class A) and Alexandria (Class B) continue to lead their respective divisions this week in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball poll.

Here are the complete rankings:

• Class A — 1. Renner Monarchs; 2. (Tie) Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels and Sioux Falls Brewers; 4. Brookings Cubs; 5. Castlewood Ravens. Also receiving votes — Yankton.

• Class B — 1. Alexandria; 2. Garretson; 3. Winner-Colome; 4. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 5. Crofton, Neb.; 6. Colman; 7. Larchwood, Iowa; 8. Flandreau; 9. Parkston; 10. (Tie) Dimock-Emery and Mount Vernon. Also receiving votes — Canova, Four Corners.