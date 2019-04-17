Alvina Cuppy 1930 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – Alvina Cuppy, 88, of Faulkton, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Groton Care and Rehab Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at the United Church of Faulkton, with Pastor Jon Damaska presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Faulkton Cemetery.

Alvina Margaret Eastburn was born November 26, 1930 in Faulkton, SD to Alvin and Viola (Upham) Eastburn. She grew up and graduated from Faulkton High School in 1949.

On April 28, 1950, Alvina married John “Johnny” Cuppy. To this union three daughters were born: Vicki, Valeri, and Sandy. Alvina worked many jobs over the years; the last being as a dispatcher for the Faulk County Sheriff’s office. She loved to crochet, read, and play cards. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the VFW Auxiliary.

Alvina’s life will be cherished by her daughters: Vicki (Jerald) Kegler of Faulkton, Valeri (Paul) Powel of Harleyville, SC, and Sandy (Jerry) Maier of Aberdeen; brother, Bill (Linda) Eastburn of Kingston, TN; grandchildren: April (Darrell) Schaefers of Larkspur, CO, Terry (Everett) Dantzler of Harleyville, SC, Sallie (Jay) Traver of Box Elder, SD, Michael (Amanda) Speck of Monck’s Corner, SC, Christopher (Kimberly) Maier of Stillwater, OK, and Jamilee (Zachary) Lau of Brookings; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Cuppy; and her parents, Alvin and Viola Eastburn.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Alvina's arrangements.