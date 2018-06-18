Alvin Millard 1929 – 2018

BLUNT, SD – Alvin Millard, 88, of Blunt passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm, Monday, June 18, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Pierre. Interment will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt.

Alvin was born December 18, 1929 to Archie Sr. and Frances (Wescott) Millard in Yankton, SD. The family settled south of Blunt in 1933. Alvin attended country grade schools and then enlisted in the United States Army in 1953. After returning home from his military service he married the love of his life, Betty Hillmer, on February 14, 1959. To this union were born two sons Kenny and Steve. The family farmed and ranched southeast of Blunt. In addition to farming and ranching Alvin also worked at the sale barn for nearly 40 years. Alvin had a great love of the outdoors and God’s creation. He was especially fond of saddle horses and was a generous supporter of 4H Rodeo. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with children and always had time for a good practical joke.

Alvin is survived by his two sons Kenny and Steve; grandchildren: Amanda (Dan) Contrerez, Kendra Fougeron and Sterling Millard; great grandchildren: Bailey, Eryka, Hunter, Chase, Emily and Noah; brother James (Bessie) Millard and a host of extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, baby sister Phyllis and brothers Archie Jr, William and Don.

