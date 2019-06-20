Alva Schneider 1936 – 2019

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Alva A. Schneider, 83, of Eagle Butte, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. MDT, Friday, June 21, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, Eagle Butte with Fr. Bryan Sorenson presiding. Burial will follow in the Eagle Butte Cemetery. A wake service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the church with visitation one-hour prior. There will be a procession from the 4-mile at 5:00 p.m.

Alva Ann Simon was born on May 14, 1936 at Cheyenne Agency, SD. Alva was the youngest of four children born to Robert P. and Eunice A. (Mathison) Simon. She started her education at The Simon Country School and then on to Eagle Butte until her sophomore year of high school.

In 1952 she met Clarence R. “Dick” Thompson and they were married February 4, 1952. To this union five children were born. Alva married Joseph Schneider in 1977. Joe passed away on December 9, 2000.

Alva Simon-Thompson Schneider, whose Lakota name is “Cante Waste Win” (Good Heart Woman), is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Alva worked for the CRST for 13 years as CHR Director. She was proud that she made sure all of her employees had EMT certification and access to college courses. Alva also worked a several other various jobs throughout her lifetime.

Alva’s accomplishments include her certification as an EMT in 1974, and she was a charter member of the Teton Ambulance Service and continued to serve as a board member for many years. She also served on the board and was secretary treasurer of Dakota Club Library, the clinic board, Kensington Club, Auxilary, Community Club, received award for 1984 Indian Health Service Award for Ambulance Coverage, 1985 Community Club Award, 1990 SD Woman of Achievement, 1992 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Service to the community, and two awards from the SDFWC Kensington Club of Eagle Butte. The Cheyenne River Sioux declared May 17, 2017 as ALVA SIMON THOMPSON SCHNEIDER DAY!

Alva is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Tim) Westphal, Davis, Regina (Dean) Hinzman, Eagle Butte/Wall; special daughters, Patti Jo Keckler, Eagle Butte and Lila Tibbs Taton, Newell; daughter-in-law, Jo Thompson, Eagle Butte; stepchildren, Joel Schneider, Bobbie Bohlen, and Mark Schneider; grandchildren: Richard (Christie) Westphal, Leola, Brandon (Denea) Hinzman, Rapid City, Timberly (Darrin) Keller, Sioux Falls, Robert (Brandi) Hinzman, Crestview, FL, Jerrica (Ronny) Mills, Gillette, WY, Michelle Aanenson, Brandon, and Jordan (Tabitha) Thompson, McLaughlin; brother-in-law, Robert Rose; sister-in-law, Nell Schneider; and many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

Preceding Alva in death are her husband, Joe (2000); ex-husband, Dick (2004); sons, William Robert (1956), Jeffrey Allen (1977), and Jesse James (2011); parents, Bob and Eunice Simon; brother, Robert Paul Jr. “Sonny”; sisters, Joan Lesmeister and Jean Rose; brother-in-law, Arnie Lesmeister; stepson, Arnie Schneider and many other relatives.

A special thanks to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Maryhouse, and the Mobridge Care Center for the excellent care that she received.

