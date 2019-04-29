Almost 550 high school teams earn Academic Achievement Team Awards from SDHSAA

South Dakota High School Activities Association has listed 546 teams that have received the “Academic Achievement Team Awards” for the 2018-2019 Winter Season.

Varsity fine arts groups and athletic teams that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the award.

Initiated during the 1996-97 school year, the program is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for academic excellence. The Academic Team Award provides high school students with the opportunity to prove they can be successful in both academics as well as in athletic and fine arts activities.

All varsity teams that participate in SDHSAA sponsored activities are eligible for this recognition. Many teams from central South Dakota high schools are included in those being recognized. Find a link to the full list at www.drgnews.com.

This information is available on the SDHSAA website.