Alma “Boots” Farris 1930 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Alma “Boots” Farris, 89, went to be with our Lord Saturday, May 25th at her home in Pierre. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31st at 10:00am at the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday, May 30th at the Isburg Funeral Chapel with a 7pm prayer service. Burial will be at the Murdo City Cemetery.

Alma was born in Oakton, South Dakota to Clarence and Alma (Dobbin) Woodcock. She grew up in Oakton and graduated from high school there. Alma married Charles “Buster” Farris, in Draper, South Dakota, on December 24th 1948 they made their home in the area and raised their six children. Buster died unexpectedly in 1964. After he passed she did her best to stay at home and raise her six children.

Alma had many interest including watching the squirrels and birds outside her window. She also loved to garden. Holidays and family gatherings were always held at Alma’s house. She enjoyed hosting and cooking for her family and friends. She would always welcome you in her home as long as you followed her rules, it was “her house, her rules.”

She is survived Kathy Hall, Morehead, KY, Pat Gordon, Pierre, SD, Fred Farris (Robin) Watertown, SD, Ed Farris (Shirley) Mankato, MN, Rick Farris, Pierre, SD, Ron Farris, Pierre, SD. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, Clarence and Alma Farris. Her sister, brother, and husband Buster.

Alma enjoyed life, family members and friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. Alma will be missed but never forgotten.