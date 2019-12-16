Allison recognized as Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week for Nov. 25-30

Congratulations to Brooke Allison for being chosen as Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank “Performer of the Week” for Nov. 25-30, 2019. Here is her nomination:

Brooke Allison (choir): Brooke is a very dedicated student all around. But, her dedication really shows in choir. She is always on time, always ready to go, always paying attention, and always learning. She truly enjoys being in choir and wants to become a better musician every day. She never has a bad attitude, and even if she is tired, she doesn’t let it show. She always works.