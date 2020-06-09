Alley north of Post Office in Pierre to be closed Thursday

Weather permitting, the alley that runs from Pierre Street to Central Ave., just north of the Post Office, will be closed for utility work on Thursday, June 11.

The closure accommodates the placement of new electrical cable underneath the railroad. The alley is expected to reopen Thursday evening.

Each year, the City Electric Department places about 50,000 feet of underground electrical cable. This routine maintenance helps ensure reliable and safe electrical service for businesses and the people who live in Pierre.