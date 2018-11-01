All Nations Football Conference Discussed at SDHSAA Board of Directors Meeting Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association held their regular Board of the Directors meeting today in Pierre. A report from the Native American Advisory Committee on discussions to form an All-Nations Conference for football was given to the Board. Assistant secretary John Krogstrand says that to date, 12 schools have indicated interest in the league, which would encompass schools primarily made of Native American students. These schools would forego the SDHSAA football playoffs to play in this league, with discussion on championships and playoffs to be held. Final action on all SDHSAA classifications will come at the upcoming January Board of Directors meeting.

-0-

The Board of Directors also approved the 2020 State Class AA Girls Golf tournament to be played at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. The tournament was originally scheduled to be played at the Spearfish Canyon Country Club in Spearfish but was moved due to planned renovations at the Spearfish Golf Course at that time. The Class A boys golf tournament for 2019 was also moved from Spearfish to the The Bluffs golf course in Vermillion.

-0-

And Crow Creek is now the latest school to offer high school wrestling. The Board Okayed a request by Crow Creek to begin Wrestling this coming school year. Crow Creek will wrestling in the Class B division.