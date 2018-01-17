All Four Fort Pierre Incumbents Seeking Re-election

All of the incumbents on the Fort Pierre City Council will are running for re-election this spring.
Speaking to the Dakota Radio Group this (Wed.) morning, mayor Gloria Hanson said the announcement was made at last night’s (Tues.) Fort Pierre City Council meeting.
The Fort Pierre City election will be held April 10.
