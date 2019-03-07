All ESD Girls and Boys Basketball Teams Named

PIERRE, S.D. – Senior Emily Mikkelsen of the Pierre Lady Governor Basketball team and junior Grey Zabel of the Governors boys basketball team have both been named to the All ESD Basketball teams released by the Conference. Mikkelsen wrapped up her Lady Governo basketball career as the leading 3 point shooter in school history and one of the top 3 scorers in school history. Zabel led the Governor basketball team this season in scoring and rebounds per game and came on strong in the latter portions of the game be a force inside for Pierre. To view the All ESD Basketball teams, click on the links below.

2019 All ESD GBB Team 2019 All ESD BBB Team