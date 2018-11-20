All BDC Volleyball Team Named

WINNER, S.D. – The Stanley County Lady Buffalo volleyball team had two girls named to the Honorable Mention team Big Dakota Conference All Conference Volleyball team named on Tuesday. Senior Ally McQuistion and junior Karley Leafgreen earned the Honorable Mention Honor from vote of the coaches of the Big Dakota Conference Schools. Conference champion Miller placed 4 girls on the All Conference squad. They were juniors Kadye Fernholtz, VonnaGail Schlechter and Rachel Oligmueller along with senior Elise Brooks. Four girls from conference runner up Winner were on the team. They were senior Abby Marts and Gracie Littau along with junior Morgan Hammerbeck and freshman Ellie Brozik. Senior Mady Handel and junior Hannah Anderson of Chamberlain along with sophomore Megan Zahn of Mobridge-Pollock and senior Raven Cournoyer of Todd County rounded out the All BDC team. Joining McQuistion and Leafgreen on the Honorable Mention squad was Avany Long of Chamberlain, Kiana Logg and Cooper Marshall of Cheyenne Eagle Butte, Sarah Hunter of Crow Creek, Emily Wientjes and Jadin Monsen of Mobridge/Pollock and Kylie Randall of Todd County.