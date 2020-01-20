Alita Buechler 1925 – 2020

GETTYSBURG, SD – Alita K. Buechler, 94, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Avera Gettysburg Hospital surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg with Rev. David Otten presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the church with visitation one-hour prior.

Alita Katherine Buechler was born September 19, 1925, in Roscoe SD to Ludwig and Katherine (Schumacher) Guthmiller. After graduating from Roscoe High School in 1943, she moved to Bowdle and worked at the Bowdle Creamery where she met Alvin Buechler. Married in August 1947, they moved to Minneapolis while Alvin attended dental school. In 1951, the Buechler family moved to Gettysburg where Alvin (now “Doc”) opened his dental practice, and Gettysburg became her hometown for the next 69 years.

Alita was a homemaker extraordinaire, helpmeet to her husband for 65 years, and a loving mother to her three children. Her kitchen prowess produced delicacies with names like knipfels and huluptze. Possessed of a sweet tooth Doc couldn’t extract, she was a baker of many delectable treats, but especially renown for her kuchen. Beyond the kitchen she was a seamstress of professional caliber. Exacting of herself, she brought out the best in others. Alita thoroughly enjoyed the company of friends. Times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy and delight. Throughout life Alita enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, knitting, quilting, and reading, but it was the daily solving of crossword puzzles that brought her the greatest pleasure.

Community oriented and civic minded, Alita was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and member of Color Guard. She spearheaded the SHIP project, which made hats, slippers, and cooling ties for military members. She served as President of the SD Dental Auxiliary. A devoted member of Emanuel Lutheran church, she was a choir member for 50 years, Ladies Aid President and Treasurer, and chairperson of their quilting project.

Alita is survived by her children: Sue (Neil) VanBockel, Eden Prairie, MN, Dr. Steve Buechler, Palm Springs, CA, and Dr. Lynn (Mark) Utecht, Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren: Courtney (Dustin) Anderson, Ryan (Jessica) VanBockel, Seth Utecht, and Maggie Utecht; and four great grandchildren: Cambelle and Lucas Anderson, Lucy and Brooks VanBockel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers and one sister.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Alita’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)