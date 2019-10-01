Alice West 1927 – 2019

ONIDA, SD – Alice L. West, 92, of Onida, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Onida, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will be in the Onida Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, all at the church.

Alice Lorraine Flood was born September 14, 1927 in Okoboji, SD to Emil Flood and Mary (Mollie) Weischedel. She was the fourth of five daughters. She was sent to Chicago, IL in 1931 after the untimely passing of her mother. She was doted on and spoiled by her uncle and aunt Algot and Alma (Flood) Davidson who she lived with and her aunt Jennie (Flood). After Alma’s death in December of 1933, she returned home to her father who succumbed to double pneumonia in October of 1934. She was then sent to Mollie’s twin brother Howard and Olive Weischedel who raised her and her sister Alma and their children Gerald and Delores.

She attended the Serbousek Country School, followed by Hartford Country School and graduated from Onida High School in 1945. She moved to St. Paul, MN to attend beauty school with a loan of $200 from her Uncle Bill, but found it only got her one month, so she returned and attended Aberdeen Normal School for five weeks and received her teaching certificate. She taught for a short period of time in rural West Sully County until she determined that was definitely not for her.

She married the love of her life Harold Kenneth West November 8, 1946 and began what she considered her most important job, that of wife and mother to her beloved children, Steven Harold, Thomas Gary, and Tonna Christine, and Gma to her six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She loved music, especially Harold’s and was proud of all the musically inclined family she had. Her love of cooking was a way to show her love and no one could forget her chicken and noodles. She even ran the Highway Café in Onida, SD for three years, where she was especially known for her pies. She loved all the family get-togethers, whether it was Memorial Day picnics, Christmases with oyster stew and ground beef sandwiches, New Year’s at her apartment, or McDonnell hosted reunions. She loved playing cards, Yahtzee, and Scrabble, especially with her sister Hazel, and bowling with her team. She enjoyed raising her Boston Terriers. Alice was a die-hard Sully Buttes Charger fan and followed all their games on the radio when she could no longer attend them.

She was proud of her father, husband, and son Steve’s service to our nation. She was a long standing member of the American Legion Auxiliary, 75 years in 2018. When Harold joined the Gettysburg VFW Post, Alice joined the VFW Auxiliary and has been a member for close to 35 years. She also dedicated many years to the Greater Missouri Community Development Corp.

Alice and Harold began married life at Little Bend. When their firstborn, Steve, came January 20, 1948, they were living at Sutton’s along the Missouri river. They had their second child, Tom on September 26, 1949. They moved to the Day Place in August of 1954 and worked for John Day so that their oldest could go to grade school. Their daughter Tonna came along October 5, 1954. In 1965 they moved to Onida and Alice remained there until the death of her husband July 4, 1987. In 1990 she began a new chapter of her life. She moved to Pierre, SD and resided there 28 years, making many friends and memories there and renewed old friendships and created new ones. In August of 2018 she became a resident at the Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, SD. Alice brought a lot of fun and laughter to everyone she encountered there. She lived here until her death on September 26, 2019, where she passed exactly as she wanted to, peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends.

Alice is survived by her two sons: Steve (Judi) West, Onida, SD and Tom (Judy) West, Highmore, SD; daughter: Tonna (Bill) Hughes, Ree Heights, SD; sisters: Minnie Mae Claggett, Pierre, SD and Delores Quashnick, Wheatland, WY; grandchildren: Michelle (Tom) McCullough, Carmel, IN, Georgia (Todd) Mangin, Gettysburg, SD, Molly (Todd) Engel, Bismarck, ND, Bobbi Jo Meyer, Milbank, SD, B.J. Hughes, Miller, SD, and Abigail (Jerry Hogg), Dickinson, ND; great grandchildren: Tommy, Billy, Jackson and Matthew McCullough, Joseph and Caleb Mangin, Macy and Maddy Engel, Bryan and Allie Meyer, Jesse and Casey Hughes, and Carson and Caden Hogg.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents: Emil and Mollie; three sisters and four brothers-in-law: Vera and Bill Seymour, Alma and Leonard McDonnell, Hazel and Phil Marshall, and Richard Claggett; niece: Teah McDonnell; and grandson-in-law: Jerry Meyer.

Despite the hardships she endured in her life, because of her loving spirit she was blessed and surrounded by family, special friends, and her adopted family. She sparkled as brightly as the crystals in her windows and brought light and joy to all she touched.

