Alice L. Sampson 1922 – 2017

HIGHMORE, SD – Alice Sampson, 94, of Highmore, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Highmore Health in Highmore, SD.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore with Rev. Sara Kayser officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Highmore. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 followed by a 7:00 p.m., prayer service, all at Sedgwick Lutheran Church, rural Highmore.

Alice Lois Buchheim was born on November 5, 1922 in Wilken County, Minnesota to Fritz, Jr. and Sophia C. (Anderson) Buchheim. Alice came to Hyde County in the fall of 1932, with her family. She attended school in Minnesota and in north Illinois Township, Hyde County. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and attended Sedgwick Lutheran Church most of her life.

On January 21, 1942, she was united in marriage to Wayne Sampson in Highmore; to this union four children were born. She spent her entire life on the farm. Her favorite things were gardening, she always had many flowers, helping with cattle, silage, haying, sewing, and she especially liked country music.

Alice was an active member in Ruth Circle at Sedgwick Church, the Happy Hour Ladies Club, and the Garden Club. She taught Sunday and Bible School and helped Wayne with the 4H Club.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne; three children: Gordon (Cynthia) Sampson, Terry (Dana) Sampson, and Gayle (Derek) Burshiem; one daughter-in-law, Jean Sampson; five grandchildren: Trevor Sampson, Amanda (Brandon) Richardson, Wendy Sampson (Chris), Joseph (Carrie) Sampson, and Kevin C. (Kendra) Burshiem; 11 great grandchildren: Hailey Sampson, Peyton and Parker Fyler; Piper Richardson; Kena, Madi, Cash and Beau Sampson; Keva, Kaden, and Kensington Burshiem, , and one sister-in-law, Alice Buchheim.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Darwin; a grandson, B.J. Burshiem; three sisters: Eleanor Jensen, Laverna Kutz, and Loretta Farnsworth; three brothers, Wallace, Irving and Harrold; and her mother in law and father in law.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Alice’s arrangements.