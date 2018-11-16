Alice Englund 1943 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Alice Englund, 75, of Pierre, died Thursday, November 15 at her home. Services will be held at later date

Alice was born May 8, 1943 in Presho, SD to Walter and Doris Pruess. She was raised on the family farm near Joe Creek. When she was in the 4th grade the family moved to Pierre after the flood of 1952. Alice graduated from Riggs High School in 1961.

On September 15, 1962 she was united in marriage to Theodore “Ted” Englund at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. They moved to Germany where Ted served in the United States Air Force, Security Service. Once Ted was discharged they moved back to Pierre.

Alice worked for a brief time with Legislative Research and Retirement for the State of South Dakota. Alice and Ted had two children and two grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, boating and spending time with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her son Derek of Pierre; daughter Lisa (Mike) Kirkpatrick of Pierre; granddaughters: Brittney and McKayla of Pierre; sisters: Betty (Dale) Misterek of Sioux Falls and Shirley Helgesen of Pierre; brother Don Pruess of Rapid City and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.