Alexis “Lexie” Sack 1944 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Alexia “Lexie” Sack, 74, of Fort Pierre, passed away May 1, 2019. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00am, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11:00am, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will take place at Scotty Philip Cemetery at a later date.

Alexia “Lexie” Sack was born September 20, 1944 in Hoven, SD to Florian and Marie (Abernathy) Lunders. She grew up with her three sisters and attended Hoven schools graduating from Hoven High School. Following high school she attended beauty school in Aberdeen. After graduation she went to work as a beautician in Onida where she met and married Francis “Frank” R. Sack in 1966. They moved to Iowa for a short time before returning to South Dakota where they lived in Lead where their son Francis L. was born in Deadwood in 1969. They moved to Pierre in June of 1970 and their second son Shawn was born in August 1971. Lexie worked for the State of South Dakota Department of Public Safety and then St. Mary’s Hospital before returning to state government where she worked for the Department of Social Services where she remained until her retirement. She enjoyed retired life, traveling and visiting family with her husband of 45 years. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, vacationing in the Black Hills and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her son Francis L.; grandsons Dalton, Ryken & Aven; great grandsons Daxton and Hayze; sisters Rosalie Vogel, Marjorie Colburn and Rebecca Denny; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis R., son Shawn; parents; and two nieces and two nephews.

