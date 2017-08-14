  • Home > 
Alexandria and Renner Win Amateur Baseball Championships

August 14, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

MITCHELL, S.D. – Tyson Gau fired a 8 hit, 9 strikeout complete game shutout as the Alexandria Angels won their third State Class B Amateur Baseball tournament title in the last 4 years with a 4-0 shutout over Larchwood, Iowa in the championship game Sunday in Mitchell.  Gau did not walk a batter and had 2 hits, a home run, and 2 RBI’s to lead Alexandria offensivly and earn the tournament’s MVP honor.

MITCHELL, S.D. – Dallas Schneiderman worked a complete game, 4 hit, 7 strikeout shutout to earn Tournament MVP honors and lead the Renner Monarchs to their fifth straight State A South Dakota Amateur Baseball Championship with a 2-0 win over the Sioux Falls Brewers. Chaz Palmer added three hits, an RBI and a run scored for Renner.  Renner broke a scoreless tie by scoring one run in the 8th and adding another in the 9th inning as Renner outhit the Sioux Falls squad 11-4 in the game. 


