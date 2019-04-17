Albert Goetz 1927 – 2019

ABERDEEN, SD – Albert Goetz, 91, of Aberdeen and formerly of Onaka, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Prairie Heights Healthcare, Aberdeen.

A memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Onaka, with Fr. Kevin Doyle presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A wake service will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the church with visitation two-hours prior.

Albert Edward Goetz was born November 19, 1927 in Aberdeen, SD to Frank and Rose (Hoffart) Goetz. He attended country school in Clarks Township and graduated from Onaka High School in 1945.

On November 20, 1951, Albert was united in marriage to Ramona Waldman at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Onaka, SD; where they were both lifetime members. They honeymooned in their ’49 Chevy to the eastern states.

Following school, Albert farmed with his father. On November 5, 1953 he was inducted into the United States Army. He served faithfully, including the 10 months he spent in Korea. He was honorably discharged on October 19, 1955.

Albert was an active member of the Onaka community and American Legion Veterans Association. He and Ramona enjoyed attending card parties, dancing, traveling and visiting casinos. Albert participated in the Onaka baseball program as a coach and an umpire during the time his boys played. He and his son, Dean, enjoyed traveling to basketball games, especially during tournament time, including NSU games. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, received the National Defense Service Medal, and was Post #270 commander for many years. He also belonged to the Aberdeen Area Senior Center, the Onaka Cenex Board, and St. John’s Catholic Church parish council.

In the spring of 2012, Albert and Ramona moved to Aberdeen. However, they still enjoyed their summers at the farm, helping with field work alongside their two boys.

Albert is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ramona of Aberdeen; sons: Dean Goetz and David Goetz both of Onaka; daughters: Charlene (Ted) Hughes of Neligh, NE and Cheryl (Glenn) Schuck of Bismarck, ND; six grandchildren: Autumn Hughes (Trever Colpetzer), Nathan (Brynn) Hughes, Lacey (Greg) Porn, Alex Hughes (Jessica Werner), Chad (Miranda) Schuck, and Aaron (Ashley) Schuck; 11 great grandchildren; special niece and nephew: Linda Salverson and Charles Mardian and families; and sisters-in-law: Jan Glau, Marianne Waldman, and Mary Lee Waldman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Goetz (1974); mother, Rose Goetz (1980); sister, Hildagarde Jones (2003); brothers-in-law: Donald Waldman (2003) and Henry Waldman (2015); father-in-law, Adolph Waldman (1941); and mother-in-law, Katherine Waldman (2006).

