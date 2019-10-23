Air show coming to Pierre/Fort Pierre July 2020

A parade. Rodeos. Fireworks displays. And now, add an air show to the list of activities in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area during Independence Day next near.

Mustang Aviation owner and pilot Jim Peitz is coordinating the event.

Peitz says the Pierre Regional Airport provides a great space for an air show.

Peitz is working on logistics, but says there will be ample opportunities for people to volunteer on organizing committees and helping at the air shows if they’d like to.