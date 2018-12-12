Air service returns to Pierre and Watertown after weeks of delays and cancellations

(KXLG Watertown)- California Pacific Airlines is back in the air today (Wed.) following more than two weeks of flight cancellations and delays.

Director of Sales And Marketing Ryan DeVita says in recent weeks three of their four aircraft became sidelined for maintenance and repairs. He said normally spare aircraft would have been available, however, one of the airline’s four jets received minor wing damage on the runway at Pierre after hitting a contractor’s excavator putting it out of service for several weeks for repairs and FAA inspections. A second jet was out of service for a routine maintenance inspection and a third plane experienced some cabin air loss while on a return flight from Denver forcing it to return safely to the Denver airport.

DeVita says those passengers were eventually bused back to Pierre and Watertown.

DeVita says passengers should feel comfortable making their flight arrangements again with California Pacific.

DeVita says a nationwide pilot shortage hasn’t been an issue for California Pacific Airlines, although it is something they’re keeping close watch on.

California Pacific Airlines has an Essential Air Service contract with the cities of Pierre and Watertown. They also serve numerous other cities on the west coast. The airline had reported a 97 percent flight destination success record until the latest flight glitches.