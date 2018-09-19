Ainslie and Rilling Among Spirit of Dakota Nominees

Eight women—including ones from Philip and Onida– have been nominated by their communities to be honored at the Spirit of Dakota’s 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Award Banquet.

Nominees are Kay Ainslie, Philip; Barbara Rilling, Onida; Marlys Davis, Parker; Bonnie Fuller, Lead; Dr. Patti Giebink, Sioux Falls; Maxine Johnson, Vermillion; Harriet Swedlund, Brookings; and Beverly Stabber Warne, Rapid City.

The award is given to a woman who has demonstrated vision, courage and strength of character in the development of her family, community and/or state. The winner receives an individually created framed bronze oval with the pioneer woman sculpted by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere and modeled after his nine foot sculpture that stands outside the Crossroads Hotel.

South Dakota’s premier woman’s award will be presented Saturday October 6 at the Huron Event Center. Tickets for the banquet may be purchased from the Huron Chamber Office 605-352-0000 or 1-800-487-6673.

The winner will be chosen by a state-wide commission of First Lady Linda Daugaard, Pierre; Tona Rozum, Chair, Mitchell; Glenna Fouberg, Aberdeen; Julie Garreau, Eagle Butte; Jean Hunhoff, Yankton; Suzette Kirby, Sioux Falls; Marsha Sumpter, Kadoka; Ginger Thomson, Brookings; Judy Trzynka, Watertown; and Bev Wright, Turton.

Kay Ainslie Barb Rilling