AG’s Office warning of online grant scams

The state Attorney General’s Office is warning South Dakotans to be on the alert for online messages offering free grants.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says the Division of Consumer Protection has received several consumer calls relating to these scams and reports of contact from Facebook Messenger accounts not connected to Facebook pages. He says individuals should be cautious of messenger contacts that are identified as “Using Messenger without Facebook.”

The individuals can appear to be a friend, family member or even an elected official or well-known person. If a person follows the links, they may be asked for identifying information including name, address, phone number, driver’s license information, bank account information or social security number.

Ravnsborg says grants are not given to individuals for personal need; they’re geared towards social necessities like preserving historic sites or funding community projects.

If you know someone is impersonating either you or another person on Facebook Messenger, you can report it to Facebook. Instructions can be found at https://www.facebook.com/help/messenger-app/1165699260192280/?helpref=hc_fnav&bc[0]=691363354276356.

If you think you have been a victim of a grant scam or would like additional information, contact the Division of Consumer Protection at 1-800-300-1986 or email consumerhelp@state.sd.us.