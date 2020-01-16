Agriculture and technology strong industries in both Israel and South Dakota

This week, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order joining 27 other states in condemning Anti-Semitism and standing against the Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions–BDS– campaign against Israel.

Noem says the Executive Order directs state entities not to contract with businesses supporting the BDS campaign.

Ariella Rada is the Consul for Academic and Community Affairs at the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest based in Chicago. She says despite the over 6000 miles between the two, South Dakota and Israel both have strong agriculture and technology industries.

Rada says another similarity is it’s election time in Israel too.

During the 2019 legislative session, the South Dakota House of Representatives, with the Senate concurring, passed House Concurrent Resolution 1005 that declared opposition to and condemned the BDS movement. Governor Noem’s order this week brings action to the declared condemnation.