PIERRE SD – Karen Gallagher and Elizabeth Rogge spoke with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the event “Aging Gracefully” taking place this Saturday at the Pat Duffy Center in Fort Pierre 10am – 3 pm free event with lunch. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Aging-Gracefully-EXPO-Karen-Gallagher-and-Liz-Rogge-9-21-17.mp3

