Agenda – Walworth County Commission Meeting Tuesday, April 21st
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commissioner Chambers
Walworth County Commissioners
4304 4th Ave
Selby SD 57472
Kevin Holgard, Commissioner
Jim Houck, Commissioner
Marion Schlomer, Commissioner
Scott Schilling, Commissioner
Davis Martin, Commissioner
Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 9:00 a.m.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Public hearing on Dollar General variance request
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Convene as Board of County Commissioners
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Forum
- Consider motions to approve county commission minutes of April 7th, 2020
- 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
- 9:15 a.m. – Monthly Treasurer’s Report
- Albers Property to the City of Mobridge
- 9:20 a.m. – Highway Department: Gary Byre
- Consider Motion to Recognize Amendment Number 1 To Agreement #614900 And Designate Chairman as Authorized Representative to Sign. (County Wide Signing Project-Gravel)
- Inform Commission That Sealed Bids Will Be Accepted for Surplus Mower Tractor on May 5, 2020 at 10:00 am.
- Consider Motion in Support Of GF&P Agreement to Fund Chip Seal On 288th Ave From SDHWY 12 South to Indian Creek Park Entrance. #2020-63-01 (Discuss)
- Consider Motion to Contract for Engineering Service with KLJ for GF&P Agreement. If Approved #2020-63-01. (Discuss)
- Consider Motion to Purchase Road Oil by Joint Power Agreement with Flint Hills Off McPherson County Bid.
- Present March Monthly Reports.
- Motion/Resolution to Extend Weight Limits.
- Discuss North County Line.
- Discuss Request for Access to Swan Creek Park By Contractor For Project Let By GF&P.
- 9:45a.m. Sheriff and Jail: Sheriff Josh Boll and Justin Jungwirth
- Discussion regarding prisoner boarding
- Consider motion to approve the following wages:
- Parker Blom– 12-23-2019–Hired $15.15 starting– Probation–$16.18
- Christian Bear Ribs– 09-8-2019–Hired $15.15 starting– Probation–$16.18
- Darrean Borah– 09-30-2019 –Hired $15.15 starting– Probation–$16.18
- Michael Davis– 02-2-2020–Hired $15.68 starting–Probation–May 2nd,2020
- Gavin Pfeiffer– 02-3-2020–Hired $15.68 starting–Probation–May 3rd,2020
- Norman Kessel- 02-2-2020–Hired $15.68 starting–Probation–May 2nd, 2020
- Robert Demery 02-3-2020–Hired $15.68 starting–Proabtion –May 2nd, 2020
- Haley Leibel–4-5-2020 (Full-time)–part-time since 2016–left at current wage $16.68 (on probation but no increase after)
- 10:00 a.m. – Landfill: Rebecca Krein
- Monthly Reports
- Discussion regarding Solbros contract
- Executive Session per SDCL 1-25-2(1) regarding a personnel matter
- Old Business
- New Business
- Consider motion to convene as County Board of Equalization
- Consider motion to approve Exempt properties
- Consider motion to approve assessment freezes
- Consider motion to approve flooded lands
- Consider motion to approve veteran freezes
- Consider motion to approve late filed owner occupied status
- Adjournment