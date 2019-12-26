Age to legally buy tobacco products bumped up from 18 to 21– effective immediately

The US Food & Drug Administration says the federal minimum age to legally purchase tobacco products has been bumped up from 18 to 21 years old, effective immediately.

Last week, President Trump signed legislation amending the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to raise the federal minimum age to buy tobacco. Information from the FDA says it’s now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21.

The FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.

Although South Dakota state law has not been updated to align with the federal law, the South Dakota Retailers Association says retailers should follow FDA guidance.