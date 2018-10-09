AGC of SD, Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter Wins National Award

The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter was recently awarded the AGC of America (AGCA), 2018 “Small Chapter of the Year” Award! The presentation took place during an awards luncheon in Washington, D.C. in conjunction with the AGCA’s National Chapter & Leadership Conference and their 100 Year Centennial Celebration.

The AGC of America recognizes Chapters which have developed outstanding programming and excelled at achieving tangible accomplishments during the calendar year. Noteworthy HHU achievements include our Workforce Development Efforts, Public Relations Campaigns, AGC Charity Work – “AGC Cares”, Workzone Awareness Activities, Membership growth and Legislative Representation.

“We are honored to be chosen as the 2018 AGC of America “Small Chapter of the Year” and bring home this prestigious award to South Dakota. This award shows how outstanding our membership, chapter leaders and staff really are. We are proud to represent the construction industry,” said Toby Crow, Executive Vice-President in the AGC of South Dakota, HHU Chapter.

The AGC of South Dakota, Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter (AGC of SD, HHU), is a voluntary trade association of almost 250 contractors, suppliers and service firms who build the roads, bridges and water/wastewater infrastructure in South Dakota.

Pictured (L to R):

Eddie Stewart – 2018 AGC of America President (Montgomery, AL)

Jared Gusso – 2018 AGC of South Dakota, HHU President (Sioux Falls, SD)

Lindsay Willits – Director of Marketing & Member Services, AGC of SD, HHU Chapter (Rapid City, SD)

Tim Foerster – 2nd Vice President, AGC of SD HHU Chapter (Rapid City, SD)

Mark Knight – 2016 AGC of America President (Aberdeen, SD)

John Shoemaker – Vice President, AGC of SD, HHU Chapter (Webster, SD)

John Morris – 2017 AGC of SD, HHU Chapter President (Pierre, SD)

Toby Crow – Executive Vice President, AGC of SD HHU Chapter (Pierre, SD)