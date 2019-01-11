Ag development reps are moving to GOED; Moving of finance people and programs uncertain

In her State-of-the-State address this week, Gov. Kristi Noem announced she’s moving the ag development representatives from the state Department of Agriculture to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Noem says the move will give those reps more tools to work with.

Noem says she hasn’t yet decided whether the ag financing staff and programs, also currently housed in the state Ag Department’s Development Division, will move to GOED as well.