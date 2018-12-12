AFP-SD Files Initiated Measure Proposal Tackling the Sales Tax

Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota has filed an initiated measure proposal to reduce the state sales tax rate because of funds coming in from online sales tax collections.

State director Don Haggar says the measure would unhitch the decrease in the state sales tax from sales taxes collected from online purchases.

Haggar says South Dakota’s online sales tax law doesn’t provide clear guidance on how it should be implemented.

Haggar says his group is actually hoping the South Dakota Legislature will address the issue to avoid the cost of having the initiated measure on the 2020 ballot.

Because the amount of money the state will collect is uncertain, Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s 2020 budget proposed not spending any of the dollars.