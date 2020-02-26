Afdahl Named to FDIC Advisory Committee of State Regulators

A Pierre man is one of 15 people selected to serve on the newly established Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Advisory Committee of State Regulators.

South Dakota Banking Director Bret Afdahl says the FDIC Board of Directors approved the formation of the new Advisory Committee as another mechanism for state regulators and the FDIC to discuss a variety of current and emerging issues having potential implications for the regulation and supervision of state-chartered financial institutions.

The Advisory Committee is intended to facilitate regular discussion of safety and soundness and consumer protection issues, the creation of new banks, the protection of the nation’s financial system from risks such as cyber-attacks or money laundering, and other timely issues.

Afdahl says he will continue discussions and search for solutions to the challenges of small, rural communities maintaining full access to local banking services. He says anything they can do to keep community banks in small communities will benefit the citizens of South Dakota and the country.

The new members of the Advisory Committee are:

Bret Afdahl, Director, Division of Banking, South Dakota

Kevin R. Allard, Superintendent, Division of Financial Institutions, Ohio

Charles G. Cooper, Commissioner, Department of Banking, Texas

Thomas C. Fite, Director, Department of Financial Institutions, Indiana

Mary L. Gallagher, Commissioner of Banks, Massachusetts

Greg Gonzales, Commissioner, Department of Financial Institutions, Tennessee

Ray Grace, Commissioner of Banks, North Carolina

Kevin B. Hagler, Commissioner, Department of Banking and Finance, Georgia

Melanie G. Hall, Commissioner, Division of Banking and Financial Institutions, Montana

Dawn E. Holstein, Commissioner of Banking, Division of Financial Institutions, West Virginia

Lise Kruse, Commissioner, Department of Financial Institutions, North Dakota

Edward Leary, Commissioner, Department of Financial Institutions, Utah

John Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conference of State Bank Supervisors

Antonio P. Salazar, Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation, Maryland

Mick Thompson, Commissioner, Banking Department, Oklahoma

For more information, please visit the Advisory Committee of State Regulators webpage.