AEM Shows Equipment Sales Improving in 2018

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ November U.S. Ag Tractor and Combine Report from November shows overall sales remained positive year-to-date. U.S. Sales of self-propelled combines gained 9.2 percent in November compared to last year, and U.S. sales of four-wheel-drive tractors increased 60.7 percent month-over-month. November year-to-date U.S. sales showed a 16.6 percent growth for combines and 15.9 percent growth for four-wheel-drive tractors. Total November sales of two-wheel-drive tractors declined .9 percent compared to last year, a two percent gain for under-40 horsepower tractors, a 7.8 percent drop for 40-100 horsepower tractors, and a 4.4 percent gain for 100-plus horsepower tractors. November year-to-date growth for overall U.S. sales of two-wheel-drive tractors grew 6.9 percent; under-40 horsepower tractors gained 9.3 percent; 40-100 horsepower tractors increased 1.4 percent, and 100-plus horsepower tractors grew 5.5 percent. Curt Blades, AEM senior vice president of ag services, says overall, sales “have been resilient this year. However, end of year sales are softening as “trade issues remain a major concern.”