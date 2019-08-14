AEM Releases July Ag Equipment Sales Numbers

July 2019 saw decreases in U.S. sales of combines and four-wheel-drive tractors as well as total U.S. two-wheel-drive tractor sales compared to July of last year. Monthly data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers shows U.S. four-wheel-drive tractor sales decreased 4.7 percent in July, compared to last year. U.S. July combine sales decreased 25.9 percent. And, total U.S. sales of two-wheel drive tractors in July decreased .1 percent compared to July last year. For Canada, January four-wheel drive tractor sales were negative, down 32 percent, and combine sales decreased 43.8 percent. July two-wheel-drive tractor Canadian sales were down in all size categories. A weak farm economy and trade tensions are part of the reason farmers are holding off on purchasing equipment. AEM’s Curt Blades says the association is “encouraging a swift passage of USMCA and continued focus on renewable fuels to help provide some stability for farmers in the months ahead.” Blades adds AEM is “committed to advocating for pro-growth trade policies and the end to retaliatory tariffs.”