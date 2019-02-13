AEM Releases January Ag Equipment Sales Numbers

January 2019 saw increases in U.S. sales of combines and four-wheel-drive tractors as well as total U.S. two-wheel-drive tractor sales compared to January last year, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. The monthly sales report from AEM shows U.S. four-wheel-drive tractor sales gained 38.2 percent in January compared to last year and U.S. January combine sales grew 14.5 percent. Total U.S. sales of two-wheel drive tractors in January gained 4.9 percent compared to January last year. Curt Blades of AEM says the U.S. sales appear to be following a similar pattern as year-end sales did, with continued overall positive data despite a weak overall farm economy. For Canada, January four-wheel drive tractor sales were up 7.8 percent, and combine sales increased 31.1 percent. However, January two-wheel-drive tractor Canadian sales were down in all size categories. Blades of AEM cautioned, the association is “still concerned about continued market uncertainty and its effect on farmers’ business planning,” noting the current trade climate and farm income.