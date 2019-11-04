Adamski appointed 6th Circuit Magistrate Judge

The South Dakota Supreme Court has approved the appointment of Tara L. Adamski as Magistrate Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit in South Dakota.

Adamski’s chambers will be in Fort Pierre. She will take the bench in late December.

The Sixth Circuit is served by four circuit court judges and one magistrate judge. They cover 14 counties: Potter, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Mellette, Bennett, Todd, Tripp and Gregory.

Adamski grew up in Pierre and graduated from Riggs High School. She graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1996 and returned home to open her own law office. She has represented a wide range of clients in state and federal court in the Pierre area for more than twenty years and has served as general counsel for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe for ten years. She lives in Pierre with her husband.