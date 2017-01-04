Active Duty Airman found Dead at his Residence Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Ellsworth Air Force Base officials say an active duty Airman, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, was found dead at his off base residence on Tuesday.

The Airman’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

In a release, Col. Gentry Boswell, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, said “this is a tragic loss for Ellsworth and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family. The loss of one of our Airmen is a loss to all of us and we are focused on caring for the Airman’s family during this difficult time.”

The cause of death is under investigation.