Active COVID-19 case count: Hughes County 52, Stanley County 12

Today’s (June 29) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There are:

currently active cases– 807

currently hospitalized– 70

recovered– 5818

total positive tests– 6716

total negative tests– 72,741

ever hospitalized– 657

deaths– 91

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence at covid.sd.gov.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–20 (12 recovered)

Buffalo– 71 (56 recovered)

Campbell–

Corson–17 (14 recovered)

Dewey–4

Edmunds–7 (5 recovered)

Faulk–23 (17 recovered)

Gregory–3 (1 recovered)

Haakon–

Hand–7 (6 recovered)

Hughes–52 (33 recovered)

Hyde–3 (3 recovered)

Jones–

Lyman–59 (37 recovered)

McPherson–4 (3 recovered)

Mellette–3 (3 recovered)

Potter–

Stanley–12 (12 recovered)

Sully–1 (recovered)

Todd– 57 (48 recovered)

Tripp–16 (10 recovered)

Walworth–9 (5 recovered)

Ziebach–3 (2 recovered)