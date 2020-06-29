Active COVID-19 case count: Hughes County 52, Stanley County 12
Today’s (June 29) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There are:
- currently active cases– 807
- currently hospitalized– 70
- recovered– 5818
- total positive tests– 6716
- total negative tests– 72,741
- ever hospitalized– 657
- deaths– 91
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence at covid.sd.gov.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–20 (12 recovered)
Buffalo– 71 (56 recovered)
Campbell–
Corson–17 (14 recovered)
Dewey–4
Edmunds–7 (5 recovered)
Faulk–23 (17 recovered)
Gregory–3 (1 recovered)
Haakon–
Hand–7 (6 recovered)
Hughes–52 (33 recovered)
Hyde–3 (3 recovered)
Jones–
Lyman–59 (37 recovered)
McPherson–4 (3 recovered)
Mellette–3 (3 recovered)
Potter–
Stanley–12 (12 recovered)
Sully–1 (recovered)
Todd– 57 (48 recovered)
Tripp–16 (10 recovered)
Walworth–9 (5 recovered)
Ziebach–3 (2 recovered)