Monday, June 29, 2020
Active COVID-19 case count: Hughes County 52, Stanley County 12

Jody Heemstra

Today’s (June 29) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There are:

  • currently active cases– 807
  • currently hospitalized– 70
  • recovered– 5818
  • total positive tests– 6716
  • total negative tests– 72,741
  • ever hospitalized– 657
  • deaths– 91

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence at covid.sd.gov.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–20 (12 recovered)

Buffalo– 71 (56 recovered)
Campbell–

Corson–17 (14 recovered)
Dewey–4

Edmunds–7 (5 recovered)
Faulk–23 (17 recovered)

Gregory–3 (1 recovered)
Haakon–

Hand–7 (6 recovered)
Hughes–52 (33 recovered)

Hyde–3 (3 recovered)
Jones–

Lyman–59 (37 recovered)
McPherson–4 (3 recovered)

Mellette–3 (3 recovered)
Potter–

Stanley–12 (12 recovered)
Sully–1 (recovered)

Todd– 57 (48 recovered)
Tripp–16 (10 recovered)

Walworth–9 (5 recovered)
Ziebach–3 (2 recovered)