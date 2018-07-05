ACLU of South Dakota launches smart justice campaign; Hosting Event Tomorrow in Fort Pierre

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is launching a campaign to elevate the issues– particularly criminal justice reform– to candidates and voters ahead of the November election.

ACLU-SD policy director Libby Skarin says across the country, as well as here in South Dakota, they’re seeing a transformation in public opinion about prisons and crime. She says the country needs a criminal justice system that values fairness and justice, not harsh sentences at all costs.

The state attorney general sets the standard for issuing punishment to those committing crimes. While the ACLU of South Dakota won’t endorse candidates, Skarin says they believe people should vote. She says they want voters to be well-informed and know where candidates stand on civil liberties and civil rights policy issues, like criminal justice reform.

For some South Dakotans, a candidate’s party designation matters above all, but Skarin says smart justice is an issue that transcends political parties.

