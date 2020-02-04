ACLU of South Dakota commends decision to table Senate Bill 88

The ACLU of South Dakota commends the Senate Education Committee for voting to table Senate Bill 88.

The ACLU of South Dakota opposed Senate Bill 88, legislation that would have required school counselors, school psychologists or social workers to break their students’ trust and inform parents if their children identify as transgender or are expressing feelings of gender dysphoria.

The bill would have infringed on a student’s right to privacy and would have deterred young people from seeking support from trusted adults in positions to counsel them. Additionally, by forcing disclosure of someone’s trans or questioning status to a non-affirming parent, Senate Bill 88 could have had very serious implications for transgender students, potentially resulting in the young person becoming homeless or physically harmed.

“We’re thrilled with the committee’s decision to table this bill, sending a clear message of inclusion and acceptance for our transgender friends and neighbors,” said Libby Skarin, policy director for the ACLU of South Dakota. “No one is harmed by allowing school counselors, school psychologists or social workers to create a safe and welcoming educational environment for transgender students in our public schools.”