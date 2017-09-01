Accident at 4th Street and Euclid in Pierre

  • Home > 
September 1, 2017
By: Pierre Police

 

Statement from Pierre Police Captain Jason Jones:

On Thursday 8/31 at 4:37 pm Pierre Officers responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of 4th Street and Euclid Avenue. Upon arrival it was determined that a 16 year old Ft Pierre female was traveling North on Euclid in a 2003 Buick passenger car attempting to turn left and head west on 4th St. The Buick then collided with a 2009 Chevy passenger car traveling southbound on Euclid driven by a 29 year old Pierre male, Drew Nafus. No injuries occurred. No damage estimates were reported at this time.


