Accident at 4th Street and Euclid in Pierre

Statement from Pierre Police Captain Jason Jones: On Thursday 8/31 at 4:37 pm Pierre Officers responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of 4th Street and Euclid Avenue. Upon arrival it was determined that a 16 year old Ft Pierre female was traveling North on Euclid in a 2003 Buick passenger car attempting to turn left and head west on 4th St. The Buick then collided with a 2009 Chevy passenger car traveling southbound on Euclid driven by a 29 year old Pierre male, Drew Nafus. No injuries occurred. No damage estimates were reported at this time.

