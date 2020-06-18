Academic Honors for SDSU Golfers

NORMAN, OK – South Dakota State men’s golfers Jacob Otta and Jonah Dohrer have been named as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.

Otta, a senior from Sioux Falls O’Gorman, has a 3.51 grade-point average in human biology. He played in all seven events for the Jackrabbits this past season and had a 75.50 stroke average. His season-best 54-hole score was even-par 216 at the Quail Valley Invitational.

Dohrer, a sophomore from Aberdeen Central, holds a cumulative 3.49 GPA in business economics. He played in six events this past season and was second on the SDSU team with a 74.64 stroke average. Dohrer tied for second at the Jackrabbit Invitational.