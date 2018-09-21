Absentee Voting Begins Today South Dakota General Election

Absentee voting begins today (Sept. 21) for registered voters in South Dakota– 46 days prior to the General Election to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says registered voters can vote in person at their County Auditor’s office by bringing photo identification with them.

If a voter doesn’t have a photo ID, Krebs says they must be given the option to sign a personal identification affidavit and vote a regular ballot.

She says voters may also absentee vote by mail.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Monday, Nov. 5 at 5pm local time.

If you need to register to vote, Krebs says you have until Oct. 22 to get it done.

The General Election ballot contains five questions to be voted on this year. The link to the Ballot Question Information Pamphlet is https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2018-GeneralElection-Ballot-Question-Pamphlet.aspx.

In place of the Vote605 app, which no longer is available, South Dakota voters may check their voter registration, find their polling locations, track their absentee ballot application and view their sample ballot at https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.