Abortion Bill Fails in Legislative Committee

Bills were dying as fast as their number could be called in various legislative committees this morning (Wed.) in Pierre.

The House State Affairs committee convened at 6:30 and quickly set the tone for the day’s work with HB1225, a bill to restrict funds for abortions.

Abortion related bills typically get plenty of discussion, but committee members were in no mood for a lengthy discussion today.

Representative Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City brought the bill. When an out of state proponent speaking via telephone continued past the amount of time allowed for each person to give comments, Committee Chair Lee Qualm cut him off saying, “I think we’ve heard enough.”

An odd consortium of groups spoke against the bill, most notably South Dakota Right to Life.

Lobbyist Dale Bartscher said the bill was ‘poorly written’ and ‘a huge step backwards’ for the Right to Life movement.

Dianna Miller, representing a network of domestic violence programs in the state, agreed saying passage of HB1225 would result in shelters and programs having to shut down.

A vote was quickly called and HB1225 failed on a 10-2 vote.