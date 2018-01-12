Aberdeen woman sentenced for exploiting 3 elderly people

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An Aberdeen woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for financially exploiting three elderly people while working for a home health agency.
Attorney General Marty Jackley says 37-year-old Amy Schmidt was sentenced Thursday for grand theft. Along with her prison time, she was ordered to pay about $7,000 in restitution.
The case was prosecuted by the attorney general’s Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Subdivision.
