Aberdeen woman sentenced for exploiting 3 elderly people

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An Aberdeen woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for financially exploiting three elderly people while working for a home health agency.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says 37-year-old Amy Schmidt was sentenced Thursday for grand theft. Along with her prison time, she was ordered to pay about $7,000 in restitution.

The case was prosecuted by the attorney general’s Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Subdivision.