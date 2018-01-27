Aberdeen Routs Lady Capitals

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals varsity hockey team was no match for the Aberdeen Cougars Friday night in high school league play at the EXPO Center. Aberdeen remained unbeaten on the season with a 11-0 shutout of the Lady Capitals. Aberdeen scored 3 goals in the first period, 3 in the second and 5 in the third as they won for the 15th time in 16 games this season. The Lady Capitals got just 4 shots on goal in the game as they dropped their 9th straight league game. The Lady Capitals will host the second place team in the league standings the Sioux Falls Flyers this afternoon at 1 pm,